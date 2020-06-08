GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Two teens are charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Granite City Thursday.
Deandre J. Richardson, 17, and Nicholas Rickman II, 16, , both of Granite City, are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
The two are accused of shooting Sean D. Williams in the 2500 block of Madison Ave. Police said he was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Both suspects are being charged as adults and are being held on $1 million bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.