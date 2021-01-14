ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Two teens were arrested for allegedly shooting a teen who died at the hospital last weekend in north St. Louis County.
Officials said Emon Saunders, 16, was shot in the 1700 block of El Sabado Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9. Someone helped Emon into a car to get him to a hospital but the driver crashed in a ditch near Christian Northeast Hospital on Dunn Road. Police found the teen and took him to the hospital for treatment but Emon died the next day.
Officials with the St. Louis County Police Department said two teens, also 16 years old, were taken into custody.
Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371- tips (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.