ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Two residents were taken to a hospital after a fire broke out at an independent living facility in St. Charles Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out at Fairwinds River's Edge just before 2:00 p.m.
Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen of a fourth floor apartment and damage was largely contained to that apartment but firefighters evacuated the building as smoke quickly spread to other floors.
Two residents were taken to a hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. Paramedics checked about two dozens other residents to make sure they were okay.
