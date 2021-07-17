SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Police are searching for two women who they say fired shots into a South City bar after being told it was closed.
The shooting happed at the Mingle Bar in the 5500 block of S. Grand just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police tell News 4 that two women between 25 and 35-years-old walked into the bar right as the two victims, a 59-year-old woman and 45-year-old woman, were closing it down for the night. The suspects asked to be served but were told the bar was closed. The two then became enraged and started yelling before they were escorted out.
Police say the two suspects then entered a white sedan before one of them fired shots as they drove off. The 59-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm and was driven to the hospital by the 45-year-old, who was not hurt. Windows at the bar were damaged.
