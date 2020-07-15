CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are on the run after driving at officers in Clayton Wednesday morning.
According to the Clayton Police Department, officers were called to a secure garage in the 900 block of S. Hanley around 6 a.m. for a report of suspects stealing from parked vehicles. The arriving officers then saw the suspects enter a red passenger vehicle; at which time they ordered the occupants to exit the car.
The driver of the suspect vehicle got out and ran from the area, police said. He was later taken into custody in the area of Big Bend Blvd. and Clayton Rd.
A second passenger also got out of the car and surrender to police.
A suspect sitting in the back of the passenger’s car then moved into the driver’s seat and attempted to get out of the garage by driving at three officers. The officers were not injured as the suspect vehicle traveled onto northbound S. Hanley and hit another vehicle.
The suspect vehicle was last seen speeding on S. Hanley with a fourth suspect also inside.
Officers said they believe the suspects were armed at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clayton Police Detective Bureau at (314) 290-8426.
