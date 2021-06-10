ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police exchanged gunfire with a suspect in St. Louis' Fox Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
The incident began when plain-clothed officers with ballistic vests reading “POLICE” driving an unmarked vehicle saw a silver Audi SUV with expired temporary tags. While following the SUV, the vehicle quickly made a U-turn in the 2200 block of S. Jefferson and passed the officers’ vehicle, at which time a suspect popped up through the sunroof and fired shots at the officers.
One of the officers with the department’s Anti-Crime Task Force then fired back at the suspect from inside his vehicle. He did not hit the suspect.
The officers activated their emergency lights and siren and the SUV sped off. A pursuit was then initiated, but when the suspects got into traffic near Memorial and Pine they were taken into custody. Police said a gun and “drum” magazine were recovered.
No one was injured. The suspects are described as being a 17-year-old man and a 23-year-old man.
The officers involved are a 32-year-old man with 9.48 years of service and a 33-year-old man with 6.78 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.