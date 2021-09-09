ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis police officers were injured in an overnight crash while responding a call.
According to police, the officers were responding to a Priority 1 call when their SUV was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Marcus Avenue around midnight. The police vehicle overturned in the crash.
A witness told News 4 the police vehicle had its lights on and turned its sirens on before approaching the intersection. “They have their lights on, but when they saw him, they were already speeding then they hit the sirens, which was too late, and they smacked into his truck, then they smacked into this white car and bounced off car behind that and they flipped over,” he recalled.
The officers were taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital, treated, and released. He was taken into custody for several traffic offenses, police said.
