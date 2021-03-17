ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis police officers are accused of sexually assaulting women and a third is accused of trying to thwart the investigation.
Lafeal Lawshea is facing five charges with some of the allegations stemming from 2009. According to court documents, two women accused Lawshea of sexual assault from 2009. Both women said they had a drink with the suspect prior to the incident.
In December 2019, a woman said she was at Lawshea’s home and he touched her inappropriately. When she rejected his advances, the suspect allegedly assaulted her, according to court documents. The victim said she later told Sgt. Jatonya S Clayborn-Muldrow about the incident. When the victim and Clayborn-Muldrow met for a lunch in March 2020, the victim said Clayborn-Muldrow questioned her for nearly two hours and then told her it was a misunderstanding and she should call Lawshea to explain the misunderstanding.
When the victim reported the sexual assault to police, Clayborn-Muldrow showed up in the internal affairs unit and asked who was investigating the complaints made against Lawshea, according to court documents. When Lawshea reportedly found out he was being investigated, he called the victim to ask, "Are we cool?" and also told her he did not sexually assault her.
In 2010, a woman was at a bar with Lawshea and another officer, Torey Phelps, when Lawshea brought her a drink that was “unusually strong,” according to court records. The woman said the next thing she remembered was waking up with Phelps raping her while Lawshea was in a nearby room, the charges allege.
Lawshea has been charged with forcible sodomy, tampering with a victim or attempt to tamper with a victim, sexual misconduct and two counts of forcible rape. Phelps is charged with forcible rape. Clayborn-Muldrow is charged with tampering with a victim or attempt tampering with a victim.
News 4 spoke with Clayborn-Muldrow's defense attorney, who expressed concern that the statute of limitations on the misdemeanor charge had already run out. He also said that he was worried about a conflict of interest with the Circuit Attorney's Office because Clayborn-Muldrow was the lead attorney investigating perjury charges against private investigator Don Tisaby, hired during the case against former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.
Lawshea has been with the department since 2008. In 2011, he was named "Sixth District Officer of the Year for 2011."
Phelps joined the department in 2007. Clayborn-Muldrow is currently on administrative suspension.
Police Chief John Hayden released the following statement after the accusations became public:
"Accountability is, and has been, a primary focus of my administration. Any allegations that compromise the integrity of the Department will be investigated thoroughly and impartially. If probable cause is developed that indicates potential criminal activity, that is turned over to the proper authorities for determination.
Most notably, this situation should recognize the courage of several victims to come forward and share their story with my Internal Affairs Division, who they trusted to be confidential and complete.
My pledge to accountability and transparency has not wavered and I hope our citizens recognize that we will make every effort to continue to work to gain their trust."
