JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are searching for a looting suspect who ran away from officers following a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Jennings.
According to law enforcement, St. Louis City officers were responding to looting reports near Natural Bridge and Union around 2:30 a.m. when someone inside a maroon Chevrolet Impala began shooting at them.
The uniformed officers were in marked squad cars at the time, police said.
The looting suspects then took off, leading police on a chase on Interstate 70 near Goodfellow. Officers from St. Louis County joined the chase when they drove through Jennings.
The chase ended as the car entered a dead-end road in the 7300 block of Esterbrook Dr.
"Three people exited that vehicle and fled. At least two of them were armed," Sgt. Ben Granda of the St. Louis Police Department said. "An officer discharged his weapon in defense of himself and those with him, striking the suspect."
Police said a 21-year-old was wounded and taken to a hospital for life-saving treatment. He has been identified as Melvin Harris of north St. Louis County. He has been charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. According to police, Harris is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.
The second suspect, identified as 25-year-old Anthony Taylor of Florissant, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
Both Harris and Taylor are being held on $250,000 cash-only bond.
The third person in the car fled into a wooded area, police said.
Two handguns were founded nearby. Police also said dash camera from a patrol car shows one of the men run off from the car holding a gun.
No officers were injured during the incident.
The 39-year-old officer involved in the shooting has five years of experience in law enforcement.
"The incredible levels of violence we saw last night are remarkable and should be unsettling to everyone to anyone who calls this place home," said Granda.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators with the St. Louis County Police Department.
The shooting follows a night of violent protests in downtown St. Louis and north St. Louis. Four St. Louis City officers were shot and several businesses were damaged and looted.
