2 St. Louis County officers rushed to hospital after crash

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis County officers were rushed to the hospital after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened just before 2:30 p.m. at Crete Drive and Chambers. Sources told News 4 an undercover narcotics officer was in critical condition. St. Louis County police later told News 4 the two officers taken to the hospital will likely be alright.
St. Louis County police said one other person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
News 4 has multiple crews responding to the incident. This story will be updated as information develops.
