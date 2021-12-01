BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis County officers were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.
The officers were struck just before 2:30 p.m. at Crete Drive and Chambers. Sources told News 4 an undercover narcotics officer was in critical condition.
#BREAKING Officers have multiple cross streets near Kingshighway blocked off. It looks like Forest Park and Lindell are for sure blocked going East and West. An officer with STLCOPD says an officer is being transported to Barnes Jewish. I have no other info. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/e5cFryH2CF— Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) December 1, 2021
A source said two other people were involved in the incident and taken to the hospital. News 4 has multiple crews responding to the scene. This story will be updated as information develops.
