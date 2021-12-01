St. Louis County Officer Blocks Street

A St. Louis County police cruiser blocking a street after an officer was struck Wednesday.

 Jenna Rae

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis County officers were rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

The officers were struck just before 2:30 p.m. at Crete Drive and Chambers. Sources told News 4 an undercover narcotics officer was in critical condition. 

A source said two other people were involved in the incident and taken to the hospital. News 4 has multiple crews responding to the scene. This story will be updated as information develops.

