2 St. Louis City police officers struck by car on I-64 near Boyle

All lanes of I-64 at Boyle were closed for several hours Monday after two St. Louis City police officers were hit on the highway

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two St. Louis City police officers are in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 64 at Boyle Monday night.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Newstead overpass. Police said officers stopped their marked police SUV in the lane to assist a disabled GMC Acadia. Although the vehicle had their emergency lights on, it was hit by a Lexus ES 350.

The impact caused the Lexus to slid into the median and crash into the Acadia and the two officers .

Two women and three men who were in the SUV were also hit. The officers and the five others were critically injured and taken to the hospital. 

One of the officers is 44-year-old man with 5.5 years of law enforcement service while the other officer is a 24-year-old man with two months of experience. 

