2 St. Louis City police officers struck by car on I-64 near Boyle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two St. Louis City police officers are in critical condition after being struck by a car on Interstate 64 at Boyle Monday night.
The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Newstead overpass. Police said officers stopped their marked police SUV in the lane to assist a disabled GMC Acadia. Although the vehicle had their emergency lights on, it was hit by a Lexus ES 350.
The impact caused the Lexus to slid into the median and crash into the Acadia and the two officers .
Two women and three men who were in the SUV were also hit. The officers and the five others were critically injured and taken to the hospital.
There’s at least one police car and two other cars involved in this crash. Multiple ambulances have left the scene to go to hospital. pic.twitter.com/letqLU7Ym0— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) January 25, 2022
One of the officers is 44-year-old man with 5.5 years of law enforcement service while the other officer is a 24-year-old man with two months of experience.
It’s been an especially difficult few weeks for @STLCityGov first responders. Two @SLMPD officers were injured this evening during a traffic stop; I’m praying for their recovery and appreciate the work of first responders and medical professionals caring for them.— Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) January 25, 2022
