2 St. Louis City police officers hit on I-64 near Boyle; all lanes of highway closed

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of I-64 at Boyle are closed after two St. Louis City police officers were hit on the highway.
The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Newstead overpass. The view from the MoDOT camera shows multiple police cars and emergency vehicles on scene. Police tell News 4 the officers were on the scene of an earlier accident when they were hit.
There’s at least one police car and two other cars involved in this crash. Multiple ambulances have left the scene to go to hospital. pic.twitter.com/letqLU7Ym0— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) January 25, 2022
Both officers were taken to a hospital, information on their conditions was not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.