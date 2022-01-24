You are the owner of this article.
2 St. Louis City police officers hit on I-64 near Boyle; all lanes of highway closed

All lanes of I-64 at Boyle are closed due to an accident that involved an SLMPD officer.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - All lanes of I-64 at Boyle are closed after two St. Louis City police officers were hit on the highway.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes near the Newstead overpass. The view from the MoDOT camera shows multiple police cars and emergency vehicles on scene. Police tell News 4 the officers were on the scene of an earlier accident when they were hit.

Both officers were taken to a hospital, information on their conditions was not immediately available.

