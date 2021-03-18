ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two St. Louis City medics were taken to the hospital after their ambulance was hit by a speeding driver early Thursday.
The crash occurred at Winnebago and Compton in South City around 3 a.m. Officials said the ambulance flipped on its side after being hit by a driver who didn’t stop at a stop sign and was speeding. The driver of the speeding car ran from the scene after the crash.
The two medics were taken to the hospital as a precaution and are not believed to have serious injuries.
