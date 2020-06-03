ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis police were called to two ATM break-ins during an otherwise quiet night.
The break-ins occurred at the ATM on Goodfellow in north St. Louis and the Bank of America at the Halls Ferry Circle. Police said money was taken during the crime at the Halls Ferry Circle location.
The latest ATM break-ins occurred a day after News 4 captured similar events playing out live during News 4 This Morning following a night of violence across St. Louis.
[Watch: News 4 crews capture group trying to break into ATM]
Besides the ATM break ins, the city was otherwise quiet from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Tuesday morning, Mayor Lyda Krewson announced that a curfew would be in place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice for the City of St. Louis.
Things were also overall peaceful in St. Louis County, where a peaceful protest was held outside of the Ferguson Police Department and officers were seen outside of The Galleria, which has been closed since Sunday.
Protests and unrest have been seen across the country since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. That officer, who was videotaped during the arrest, has been charged with murder.
