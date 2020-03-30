ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot on a Metro bus Monday evening.
Police did not release information on the victims' condition, but the shooting happened on the bus near the SLU campus at the intersection of Lindell and Grand. One of the victims was a man, the other was a woman.
More than a dozen officers were on scene, and Lindell is closed for one block in either direction.
News 4 is on the scene and will bring you more information as the story develops.
