ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were shot in downtown St. Louis overnight.

Police identify man shot dead in alleged downtown St. Louis robbery A man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a person in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night, St. Louis police said.

The shooting happened on St. Charles Street, which is one block over from Washington Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. One of the injured men was able to get himself onto Washington Avenue before police arrived. The two shooting victims were conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

St. Charles Street falls into one of the concentrated areas of St. Louis police’s summer violence detail – which corresponds with gun violence in the city and operates Wednesday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

About a month ago, 37-year-old Kenneth Roundtree was killed in the same area during a suspected robbery. That shooting remains under investigation.