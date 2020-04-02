ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot in north St. Louis City Thursday evening near the Kingsway West and Greater Ville neighborhoods.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man in his 50s was found shot in the neck and woman in her 30s was found shot in the head and back near the intersection of Marcus Ave. and Northland Ave. Police said they were shot just before 8 p.m.
No other information was released.
