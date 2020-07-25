NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two victims were shot in the head and one died in a shooting that occurred in the Greater Ville neighborhood of North City Saturday afternoon.
Police say the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lexington and Clarence.
A man in his 20s or 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old woman ran after being shot in the face before she returned the scene. Police say she was conscious and breathing when officers arrived.
Other information was not immediately known.
