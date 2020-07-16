ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed within minutes of each other in St. Louis Wednesday night.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to the 1900 block of Vandeventer Avenue and North Market Street for a shooting. A man was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Just minutes later, police responded to a call for a shooting on the 3400 block of Louisiana. A man was found in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The victim has been identified the victim as 27-year-old Terrell Walters.
Homicide detectives are investigating both incidents.
Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.