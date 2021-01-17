PHLEPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - One man was shot and another was wounded in a shooting that happened at a house party in Phelps County, Mo. late Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 16000 block of Lakewood Drive, which just outside of Doolittle, Mo., a town about 7 miles west of Rolla.
When officers arrived on the scene, they said they found a man had been fatally shot and another was shot in the leg.
Both the Phelps County Sheriff's Department and Rolla police are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.