ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Homicide detectives are investigation a double shooting in north St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said they found a male shot in the chest in the 5700 block of Goodfellow after 5:14 p.m. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Homicide detectives responded.
Police found another male shot twice in the arm in the 5800 block of Goodfellow. This stretch of Goodfellow falls in the Walnut Park West and North Pointe neighborhoods.
No other information was released.
