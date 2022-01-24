2 shooting victims, kids escape before car bursts into flames

NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman and man were rushed to a hospital after being shot while driving on a north St. Louis street.
Officials said the pair, along with two children, were heading down Mimika and Theodore before 1:30 a.m. Monday when someone opened fire. The man was shot in the arm while the woman was struck in the head.
The driver lost control of the car and crashed into a tree. Everyone got out the car before the car became engulfed in flames.
