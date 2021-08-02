GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Two people were shot along Route 3 in Granite City overnight.
Police located the victims driving the wrong way on Route 3 near Niedringhaus Ave around 2 a.m. Monday. One person was airlifted to the hospital and the other was transported via ambulance. Their conditions are not currently known.
As a result of the investigation, police have closed northbound Route 3 from Bissell to Niedringhaus Ave and southbound Route 3 from Pontoon Road to 20th Street. An estimated time for when the roadway will reopen is unknown.
A News 4 photographer at the scene saw a car that had been shot multiple times. No other information has been released, but this story will be updated when more details are known.
