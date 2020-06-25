ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash along Spencer Road in St. Peters.
Police said the crash happened at Spencer Road and Spencer Road Loop North around 4:30 p.m. The crash happened just north of I-70.
Accident reconstruction investigators worked the scene and the road reopened around 6 p.m.
Emergency crews told News 4 the crash happened between two trucks. Police said the two trucks crashed head on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.