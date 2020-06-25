Two people have been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash along Spencer Road in St. Peters.

Police said the crash happened at Spencer Road and Spencer Road Loop North around 4:30 p.m. The crash happened just north of I-70.

Accident reconstruction investigators worked the scene and the road reopened around 6 p.m.

Emergency crews told News 4 the crash happened between two trucks. Police said the two trucks crashed head on.

 

