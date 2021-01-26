EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two residents and a police officer were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation following an overnight fire on S. Fox Creek in Eureka.
Three people were inside the home when the fire broke out around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.
According to officials, the three people taken to the hospital suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they do not believe it is suspicious at this time.
