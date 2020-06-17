St. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two protests were held outside of the St. Louis' medium security jail, known as The Workhouse, Wednesday.
At both the 10 a.m. protest and the 4 p.m. protest, demonstrators called The Workhouse a "hellish jail."
Both protests called for the facility, located near the riverfront just north of downtown, to be shut down and move inmates to the city's justice center.
Their proposal then calls to use the $16 million that would be freed up to fund programs to support mental health and victim services.
