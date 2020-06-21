FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two protesters were arrested Sunday night outside the Florissant Police Department.
Officials with the department said two women were arrested for assault on law enforcement and failing to disperse and unlawful assembly.
A News 4 photographer saw one person get arrested after trying to paint "Black Lives Matter" on the street. City ordinance prevents people from painting on streets, no matter what the message is.
Just after 10:20 p.m., News 4 cameras caught the moment officers detained a third protester outside the police department.
Protesters have gathered along Lindbergh Blvd. for the last several evenings and three people were arrested Friday night after clashing with officers.
Officials said people were throwing objects at the department's headquarters causing extensive damage on Friday and several officers were struck after the crowd ignored orders to leave.
Officers used mace on protesters when they refused to break apart after getting orders.
