2 pets killed in apartment fire in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two pets died in a Thursday evening fire in St. Charles City.
Officials with the city's fire department said a fire started in an apartment complex on San Juan Drive near South 5th Street around 7 p.m. All residents had evacuated safely but among several pets, crews were unable to save two, a dog and a cat.
The fire caused heavy damage to a building with four units and the Red Cross was helping at least one family with two adults and two children.
Officials said it's still early in the investigation to determine the cause of fire.
