ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were treated after a gas leak at the St. Peters Costco released hazardous material Wednesday night.
Crews with the Central County Fire and Rescue were called to the Costco after a line supplying refrigerant gas burst and sent hazardous material known as R-22 throughout the building. Officials said this happened at around 7:30 p.m. Employees activated the fire alarm after thinking the gas leak was smoke. The fire alarm helped in getting people evacuated.
Paramedics on scene treated two people for breathing problems. They were not taken to hospitals and no other injuries were reported.
Crews will stay at Costco until the building is entirely ventilated and the gas is out. It's unclear how long it'll take.
