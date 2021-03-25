MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Mehlville.
The fire broke out around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Colonial Woods Drive. Fire crews told News 4 at least three of the four units were occupied at the time of the fire and everyone was able to get out of the building.
The two injured people reportedly suffered minor injuries.
According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is not believed to be suspicious.
