ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were shot on a Metro bus Monday evening.
The shooting happened on the bus near the SLU campus at the intersection of Lindell and Grand around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 42-year-old woman were shot during a fight on the bus. Police said the shooter is a man between the ages of 17-19. He ran off after the shooting.
The two people shot are listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
More than a dozen officers were on scene, and Lindell was closed for one block in either direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.