ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed after a two-car crash in St. Louis City.
Officials with the St. Louis Fire Department said the deadly crash happened in the area of Page Boulevard and Whittier Street in the Vandeventer neighborhood. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said the drivers of both cars died on the scene. No one else was inside the cars.
No other information was released.
