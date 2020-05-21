ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were found shot to death in north St. Louis City late Thursday afternoon.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a male and a female were found shot in the 4400 block of Maffitt Ave. in The Ville neighborhood after 5:20 p.m.
Police said they both died from their injuries.
No other information was released.
