LENZBURG, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were killed Sunday afternoon after crashing their car into a tractor trailer in St. Clair County.
Officials with the Illinois State Police said two people were inside an SUV driving northbound on North Main in Lenzburg when they entered the intersection with Il. Rte. 13 in front of a semi tractor trailer. The SUV hit the truck, causing it to overturn. This happened just after 4 p.m.
Both people in the SUV were killed on the scene. The truck driver was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No other information was released.
