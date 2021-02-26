ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - - Two people were found shot to death inside vehicles in separate north St. Louis shootings late Thursday night.
Around 10:40 p.m. a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle at Blair and North Market. Police said the victim was unresponsive at the scene and classified the incident as a homicide.
About an hour later, officers were called to Mora Lane and Switzer where a woman was found shot inside a car. She was taken to the hospital and later died.
No other details have been released regarding either homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
