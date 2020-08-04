ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were hospitalized following a crash on Page Ave. near Interstate 170 early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters had to cut the roof off one of the cars to get to the victims following the crash around 12:35 a.m.
The condition of those injured has not been released.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Page was closed until around 6 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.