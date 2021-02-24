ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two people were arrested after a murder and police chase in north St. Louis Wednesday morning.
A man was found shot in the 8700 block of N. Broadway around 10 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been publicly identified.
When officers tried stopping a car believed to be connected to the fatal shooting, the vehicle drove off and officers pursued it. A tire deflation device was successfully used to stop car in the area of Kingshighway and Page, where two suspects attempted to run off. The suspects were both taken into custody near Page and Cora.
As a result of the chase, one officer was taken to the hospital with a knee injury. A second officer suffered minor injuries to his hands.
