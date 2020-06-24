FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two other police officers involved in the violent arrest of a man seen hit by a unmarked squad car have been cleared of wrongdoing, the prosecuting attorney announced.
St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar announced that no charges would be filed against the two other officers involved in the Joshua Smith investigation.
“No criminal charges will be filed against them arising out of this matter,” Lohmar’s office said in a release.
[WATCH: 2nd video shows the moment a Florissant police officer hit an unarmed man with patrol car]
Smith was seen on doorbell video hitting an unarmed man with an unmarked police vehicle and then taking him to the ground.
[RELATED: Fired Florissant officer facing assault charges]
The former Florissant police detective was fired and then charged with two counts of assault, one felony and one misdemeanor, and one count of armed criminal action.
The case is being prosecuted by authorities in St. Charles County due to a conflict of interest in Wesley Bell’s office.
