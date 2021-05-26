ST. LOUIS CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two injured officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were released from the hospital following a Tuesday morning police chase.
Around 11 a.m., the officers spotted a purple Jeep Cherokee SRT8 with tinted windshield and no license plates driving on Cass Avenue near Tucker. As they tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped off. Police said the 31-year-old driver rammed into the driver's side of the marked squad car while they were radioing for additional help near 13th Street and Howard.
Shortly after the chase, the driver was taken into custody. He suffered from a broken femur and was admitted to the hospital. Detectives later found suspectic narcotics and an AR style rifle inside the car.
Two officers, a 25-year-old and 28-year-old, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital and later discharged.
