NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Three people were injured, including two St. Louis County police officers, in an overnight crash Saturday.
The crash happened at the intersection of Pershall and Old Halls Ferry Road in North County. Police said a minivan allegedly ran a red light when it hit a marked St. Louis County police car was traveling on Pershall Road.
Two officers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A woman who was driving the mini van was also transported to the hospital for treatment.
No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.