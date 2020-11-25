JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two officers are accused of assaulting a man brought in for booking at a Jefferson County police station and a third officer is accused of deleting photos showing the assault.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, officers James Daly and Bethany Zarcone were on-duty on September 30 when they assaulted a man brought in for booking at the De Soto Police Station. Charging documents say Daly grabbed the man by the hair and throat, pushed him onto a bench and held him down by the neck for a "period of time." Zarcone is accused of hitting the handcuffed man in his groin with her knees. The man later told investigators he couldn't breathe.
Officials said Allayna Campbell deleted photos capturing the assault. Campbell told investigators a supervisor instructed her to delete them. Campbell was charged with tampering evidence; Daly was charged with three counts of assault; and Zarcone was charged with one count assault.
