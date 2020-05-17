SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two of the four Tower Groves’ Farmers’ Markets have opened but with new precautions.
The Tower Grove Farmer’s Market opened on May 9. The Boulevard Farmers’ Market in Richmond Heights opens Sunday.
The Tuesday evening Tower Grove Farmers’ Market will open May 19.
Fifteen produce farmers and set up on Circle Drive in Tower Grove Park Monday to allow for physical distancing.
Shoppers will be required to stay six feet apart, wear face coverings, will not be allowed to touch the produce until they buy it, vendors will have tables set up six feet away from their booths where they will accept payment and produce will be bagged in the vendors’ tent. Vendors will also be required to wear a mask and gloves. Frequent sanitizing will take place, organizers say.
Customers are also asked to bring cash because some vendors cannot accept credit cards.
The Tower Grove Farmers’ Market will gradually start to add vendors. Also, they will welcome all season-long vendors, with occasional food and plant vendors returning a week later. The Tuesday night market will also start with a smaller number of vendors and follow the same safety procedures.
The Boulevard Farmers’ Market will have vendors only on side of the street to allow customers to socially distance while lining up at booths. Customers and vendors will be required to wear a mask and customers will not be allowed to touch food before purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.