ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KMOV.com) -- Two additional St. Louis County police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, the department announced Sunday.
Both officers served in the Division of Patrol. However, the new cases are not related and it is believed that neither contracted the virus at work.
READ: Tracking COVID-19: Breaking down cases in Missouri and Illinois
Since late March, 19 employees at the St. Louis County Police department have tested positive. About 15 out of the 19 officers have recovered and returned to duty.
In July, the county temporarily changing the way officers respond to non-emergency calls.
Missouri reached 66,660 cases on Saturday. More than 835,000 people in Missouri have been tested for the virus both through PCR and antibody tests.
