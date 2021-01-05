ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two more people have announced their plans to run for mayor of St. Louis.
Lassaad Jeliti and Keith Jefferson met the 5 p.m. filing deadline for the March 2 primary. The city will still need to verify that both have garnered enough signatures to appear on the ballot.
Jeliti, 55, and Jefferson, 53, join five other mayoral candidates: City Treasurer Tishaura Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, Alderman Cara Spencer, utility executive Andrew Jones and restauranteur Dana Kelly.
According to the St. Louis Post Dispatch, restaurateur Jeliti and barber and beauty shop owner Jefferson said they would offer a new perspective to city government.
Last year, current St. Louis Mayor Lyda Jones announced she wouldn’t be seeking a second four-year term.
