2 MoDOT workers struck, killed while restriping in South County

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Missouri Department of Transportation workers were killed in a Thursday morning crash in South County.
Three workers were restriping Telegraph Road on the ramp to Interstate 255 when they were hit by a vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A man and woman were killed in incident. A third worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the workers was taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said. The incident happened before 11:30 a.m.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information develops. News 4 has a crew heading to the scene.
