JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two Missouri House of Representative staffers have tested positive for COVID-19, the chief clerk's office tells News 4.
The chief clerk's office said the two employees are self-quarantining. They are no longer in the capitol building. Those working at the capitol are being encouraged to wear masks in the hallways as they leave offices.
Lawmakers are expected to head to Jefferson City after Governor Mike Parson called for a special session to address violent crime in Missouri. The special session is set to begin July 27.
Missouri is also seeing record numbers of new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, the state reported a record high 936 new cases of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, the state reported 888 new cases and 10 new deaths.
