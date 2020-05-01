Downtown street paving project

The project will be completed in four phases fixing roads from North 4th Street to North Jefferson Avenue. 

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Beginning Friday, the city will begin a roughly $2 million street paving project in partnership with Ameren Missouri covering more than 30 sections of road in downtown St. Louis. 

“One benefit to more people staying home these days is that there are fewer people on the roads," Mayor Lyda Krewson said. "So,  we’re  able  to  take  advantage  of  that  and  the  warmer  weather  to  get  started  on  this  much-needed  work. I  appreciate  Ameren’s  willingness  to  be  involved  and  their  investment  toward improving these roads that thousands of people depend on."

Ameren is contributing more than $1 million in materials for the project while the city is spending more than $550,000 in labor and equipment including $200,000 in ward capital funds from the 7th Ward, the ward that encompasses downtown. 

“This  is  a  smart  business  solution  offered  by  the  City  of  St.  Louis  that  will  benefit  the  entire community,” said Darnell Sanders, director of the Archview Division for Ameren Missouri. “Our Smart Energy Plan upgrades require street surfaces to be patched.Partnering with the City allows us to repave an entire road surface for the same project costs.”

Here are the four phases: 

  • Phase 1 includes portions of Jefferson Ave., Olive St., N. 21st St., and Washington Ave
  • Phase 2 will start from N. 4th St. and continue to N. 11th St.
  • Phase 3 will start at Washington Ave. and head south to Clark St.
  • Phase 4 will cover remaining locations, including N. Tucker Blvd. and areas west

The project is expected to take five weeks to complete. Drivers should be prepared for some traffic changes while crews work. 

