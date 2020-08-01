ILLINOIS (KMOV.com) -- Two men are recovering at a local hospital after being shot on the Poplar Street Bridge overnight.
According to Illinois State Police, troopers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car stalled near the right lane of the bridge. The men were shot after exchanging gunfire with another car around 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes.
One man was shot in the upper body while the other was struck in the lower body. Both were taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown.
Police have not released information about the suspect(s) description.
