BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two men died after being hit by an SUV while standing on the side of Interstate 270 next to their broken-down semi-truck Tuesday night.
The accident happened around 8 p.m. between the St. Charles Rock Road and Highway 370 exits. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two men were standing next to a disabled semi-truck that was partially blocking the right lane when an SUV crashed into the semi and then hit the men.
Joseph Dunn, 49, of Wentzville, and Gary Grier, 69, of Hazelwood, were pronounced dead following the incident. The 41-year-old driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.
